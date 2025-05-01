Canada Pavilion: Regeneration

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

The Canadian pavilion at the Osaka Expo is designed to represent the thawing of a frozen river.

Top Canadian Artists to Perform in Japan

The theme for this pavilion is Regeneration. The blue and white exterior represents the thawing of a frozen river at the beginning of spring. Visitors will be taken on a journey along the river, glimpsing local life and experiencing Canada’s warmth and positivity through augmented reality on a special tablet.

More than 100 of Canada’s top performers, including classical musicians and DJs, will take to the stage. Visitors can also enjoy poutine, the traditional dish made of French fries and cheese curds with gravy.

The Canada pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Canada marks its national day on Saturday, May 17, at the Expo National Day Hall.



A view of the pavilion from the air. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)