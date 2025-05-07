Kuwait Pavilion: A Legacy of Empowerment

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Guideto Japan

A look at the Kuwait pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Melding the Modern and the Classic

This pavilion building’s design with wings spread wide, representing both a flight into the future and open-armed welcome of visitors. At night, colored lights bring the “illumination of foresight” to the structure.

The two-story pavilion includes a gallery, garden, and a traditional Middle Eastern courtyard. There are also activity rooms with varied themes. The main space has a dome evoking a pearl and offers a taste of calm under the desert night sky, with displays integrating the latest technology for an immersive glimpse into the nation’s past, present, and future.

The pavilion’s restaurant serves up aromatic spiced traditional dishes of the region.

The Kuwait pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Kuwait marks its national day on Thursday, June 19, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The Kuwait Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)