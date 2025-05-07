International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement Pavilion: The Power of Humanity

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Guideto Japan

A look at the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement Pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Moving Hearts to Save the Suffering

This is a pavilion for a humanitarian aid organization working to “protect human lives, health, and dignity.”

There are three zones that can be toured in around 30 minutes. First, the photo and projection mapping space opens the heart with looks at the daily lives of people around the world. Then, the dome theater offers a realistic, immersive film experience giving visitors a sense of the terrible realities of life during war and disaster. Finally, visitors can read the words of others who are working to save people projected on a massive screen and also add their own thoughts.

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement Pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) The pavilion marks its special day on Thursday, May 8, at the Expo National Day Hall.

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)