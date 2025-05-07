Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the United Nations pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Introducing the Work of Global Workers United

This is a consolidated exhibit for all the United Nations Secretariats and divisions under the theme, “United for a Better Future.” The displays introduce the organization’s 80 years of history and efforts to tackle global issues and humanitarian crises. Visitors will learn how international efforts impact daily life, and hopefully be inspired to think about how to create a sustainable future.

There is a shop selling limited-edition UN merchandise and SDG-related souvenirs.

The United Nations pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) The United Nations marks its special day on Friday, August 22, at the Expo National Day Hall.

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)