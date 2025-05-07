Colombia Pavilion: Country of Beauty

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the Colombia pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Toward a Country of Beauty

Colombia has the second greatest abundance of fresh water sources in South America, and the plants and creatures that the waters nourish make it one of the world’s most biodiverse nations. That natural wealth has inspired the nation’s literature, as well, including Nobel Prize winner Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude.

The building, looking like a stack of ice cubes, was inspired by the scene in Marquez’s masterpiece when the young protagonist first sees ice. The exhibition inside explores Colombia’s aspiration to be a nation of living beauty through its nature-inspired culture, tourist spots, and products.

The Columbia pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Columbia marks its national day on Sunday, July 20, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The Columbia Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)