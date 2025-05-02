Saudi Arabia Pavilion: Together for a Better Future

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Saudi Arabia, which will host the next World Expo in Riyadh in 2030, has designed its pavilion to recreate the traditional architecture of its ancient capital. Walking through its winding halls takes visitors to an inner courtyard that is planned to host over 700 events, including daily music and theater performances, dances, and storytelling sessions.

The pavilion has seven rooms and galleries with a wide variety of exhibits. These include projection mapping of pearl diving and other stories of the sea, an immersive gallery exploring Riyadh’s evolution into a global metropolis, and Arabian leopard puppet theater performances.

The restaurant Irth serves authentic dishes from across Saudi Arabia’s 13 regions, and there is a must-visit shop selling traditional craft goods showcasing the nation’s artisan skills.

The Saudi Arabia pavilion is located in the Connecting Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Saudi Arabia marks its national day on Tuesday, September 23, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The Saudi Arabia Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



