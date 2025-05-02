Switzerland Pavilion: Life, Planet, Augmented Human

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the Switzerland pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Taking Heidi into a High Tech Future

Arrayed in a rich green backdrop, the pavilion draws the eye with six white or clear spheres of varying sizes. Surprisingly, the total weight of the structure is only 450 kilograms, making it the exposition’s lowest carbon footprint building.

The exhibits explore three themes: life, planet, and augmented human. The massive cut-paper picture of life in the Alps shows off the nation’s nature-inspired culture. At the same time, the pavilion exhibits scientific work and cutting-edge technology. There are areas where you can see deepfake countermeasures, edible robots, and a chemical reproduction of the smell of comets.

The pavilion’s mascot is Heidi, known worldwide from the wildly popular novels. In the rooftop Heidi Cafe, they serve cheese dishes and desserts made with Nestlé Kit Kat bars.

The Switzerland pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Switzerland marks its national day on Tuesday, April 22, at the Expo National Day Hall.



Heidi guides visitors on an hour-long tour of the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



The Switzerland Pavilion (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)