Spain Pavilion: Kuroshio Current

A look at the Spain pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

The Currents Connecting Japan and Spain

This pavilion is themed on the Kuroshio Current, an ocean stream that served ships plying Asia in the age of Exploration. The grand staircase leading to the entrance evokes the life-giving sea and sun.

The interior is dark as the depths of the sea and introduces marine life, blue economies, and the history of Spain’s connections with Japan. The plaza beyond brings light, with exhibitions on image technology based on the theme of sunlight.

There is also a restaurant serving tapas.

Spain pavilion is located in the Connecting Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Spain marks its national day on Friday, May 16, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The exterior of the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



The pavilion’s grand staircase. (© Nippon.com)



(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)