A look at the Serbia pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Fun Filled Exhibits

This pavilion was designed to mimic small islands in the Danube River that flows through the center of Belgrade, Serbia’s capital city, expressing a beautiful urban landscape in harmony with nature.

It has nine stages combining educational content with social zones, with the emphasis being on fun-filled educational activities. The pavilion also features an outdoor area for playing a hopscotch-like game and a chic restaurant.

Serbia pavilion is located in the Connecting Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Serbia marks its national day on Monday, September 15, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The Serbia Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



The exterior of the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)