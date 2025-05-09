Thailand Pavilion: THAILAND Connecting Lives for Greatest Happiness

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the Thailand pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

A Soothing Space with Elephants at the Gate

This pavilion evokes the design of traditional Sala Thai pavilion architecture and has wooden sculptures of elephants outside. It is divided into three zones that together show off Thailand as a nation celebrated for its excellence in good eating, well-being, and public health.

The first zone uses theater and art to introduce traditional nature-based health wisdom. The second has an interactive display offering information on medical care, public health, and a wide variety of health-related items. The third zone deals with herbal and aroma-based therapy and healthcare products.

There are also activities around trying Thai cuisine and massage, offering visitors the opportunity to refresh the mind and body with wisdom from the Land of Smiles.

The Thailand pavilion is located in the Connecting Lives Zone. (See the official map for details.) Thailand marks its national day on Saturday, April 26, at the Expo National Day Hall.



Elephants welcome visitors to the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



The exterior of the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)