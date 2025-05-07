Korea Pavilion: With Hearts

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the Korea pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

K-Pop Live Performance Videos a Must-See

The Korea Pavilion’s theme is “With Hearts” and it seeks to offer an experience of society as it may look in 2040. The wall facing the main venue ring is equipped with a massive display screen, which highlights the nation’s cultural appeal through K-Pop live videos and video tours of tourist spots.

Inside, the hall uses AI analysis to transform visitors’ voices into orchestral music in a demonstration of cutting-edge technology.

The Korea pavilion is located in the Connecting Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Korea marks its national day on Tuesday, May 13, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The Korea Pavilion (© Nippon.com)



(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)