Czechia Pavilion: Talent and Creativity for Life

A look at the Czechia pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

A Spiraling Art Space

This pavilion’s theme is “Talent and creativity for life,” and it is built using a fusion of modern CLT panels made from Czech-grown timber and a facade covered in artistic Bohemian crystal. The interior is built into a beautiful spiraling hallway that becomes a 250-meter long gallery. As they stroll, visitors can appreciate paintings and sculpture including pieces by Czech artist Alphonse Mucha, a leading figure in the Art Nouveau movement that swept Europe at the end of the nineteenth century.

The central open space hosts performances by Czech musicians and dancers. The restaurant serves traditional goulash stew and dumplings with Czech beer.

The Czechia pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Czechia marks its national day on Thursday, July 24, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The Czechia Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)