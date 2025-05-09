Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the Chile pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Astonishing Hand-Woven Indigenous Tapestry

The symbol of Chile’s pavilion is a 242-square-meter geometric-patterned tapestry called makun. It is the creation of 200 weavers from indigenous Mapuche communities, who wove it by hand using traditional techniques. After its completion, it was sent by ship from Chile for a six-week voyage.

Inside the pavilion, three screens introduce Chilean culture and the country’s efforts at building a sustainable society. Visitors can try various liquors, including the grape-based spirit pisco, as well as seafood cuisine.

The Chile pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Chile marks its national day on Monday, May 12, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The Chile Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)