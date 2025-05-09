Germany Pavilion: Wa! Germany

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the German pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Spreading the “Wa!” of Germany

This pavilion, based on the theme of “circular economy,” is made up of circular wooden structures. The circular concept is also reflected in the fusion of German and Japanese in the pavilion’s title, with “wa” carrying three meanings: circle (輪), harmony (和), and finally simply “わ!” as in “Wow!”

The displays themselves take different approaches: edutainment, immersive, and the Japanese-influenced “kawaii” theme. Visitors can tour the displays with guidance from adorable mascot Circular to enjoy learning about circular economies.

The restaurant serves up German fare like the Berlin favorite currywurst—sausages with curried ketchup—or home-style cooking like stewed beef. The wide garden offers up a taste of travel with a glass of beer.

The Germany pavilion is located in the Connecting Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Germany marks its national day on Friday, June 20, at the Expo National Day Hall.



(© Nippon.com)



The entrance to the German pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



The exterior of the German pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)