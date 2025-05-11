Turkmenistan Pavilion: Inspiring a Better Tomorrow

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the Turkmenistan pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Embodying a Vision Closer to Nature

Under the theme of “Inspiring a Better Tomorrow,” this pavilion’s design evokes scenes of the Karakum Desert, which covers roughly 70% of the nation’s land. The rounded triangle shape is meant to express ideas of “circulation,” “sustainability,” and “flow of life.” The huge screen on the outside wall displays the lives of people in harmony with nature, with scenes of horses running through nature.

The exhibits have different themes on each floor. The first floor discusses the past, present, and future. The second floor introduces innovation, and the third floor is dedicated to culture. The displays offer an experience of the fusion of central Asian traditions and leading technology.

The Turkmenistan pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Turkmenistan marks its national day on Monday, April 14, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The Turkmenistan Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)