Türkiye Pavilion: Heyday of Civilizations

A look at the Turkish pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

The Crescent Moon and Stars Reflect National Pride

The wave-like patterns on the outside walls express the nation’s location on the Mediterranean and Black Seas. At the entrance is an illuminated sign showing the crescent moon and stars from the national flag. Inside, the hall uses boron-covered wood to suggest the nation’s rich reserves of the element.

Türkiye has chosen the motto of “The golden age of civilization” for this pavilion, based on its ancient position at the crossroads of Eastern and Western civilization. The nation’s rich historical perspective, running from the age of the Göbeklitepe settlement over 10,000 years ago through the Ottoman empire, leads to profound a vision for the future.

Türkiye pavilion is located in the Connecting Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Türkiye marks its national day on Wednesday, April 23, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The Turkish Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)