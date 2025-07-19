Nepal Pavilion: Sharing Sights and Culture from the Roof of the World

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the Nepal pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Nepal Pavilion Opens at Last

Nepal, the “Roof of the World,” is home to Sagarmatha (Mount Everest). Sagarmatha National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage site, along with the Kathmandu Valley, Chitwan National Park, and Lumbini, the Birthplace of the Lord Buddha.

Nepal’s pavilion at Expo 2025 was the last to open, welcoming its first visitors on July 19. It exhibits showcase the nation’s spectacular Himalayan landscapes, its diverse culture, and Buddhist artworks, as well as its ties with Japan, which mark their seventieth anniversary this year. Visitors are welcomed to ring “singing bowls,” implements used in Buddhist rites, and to sample flavors of Nepalese cuisine at the pavilion’s restaurant facilities.

The Nepal pavilion is located in the Connecting Lives Zone. (See the official map for details.) Nepal marks its national day on Monday, July 28, at the Expo National Day Hall.



(© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)