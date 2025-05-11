Bahrain Pavilion: Connecting Seas—A Journey Through the Senses
Guideto JapanGlobal Exchange Travel
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Wooden Ship Representing Maritime History
This pavilion stands four stories high and its design suggests the shape of a dhow, sail boats of ancient design that still ply the waters off Bahrain. The design takes inspiration both from Bahrain’s seafaring heritage and Japan’s woodworking traditions, with a structure formed by interlocking wooden pillars.
The pavilion has exhibits introducing Bahrain’s rich maritime culture born of its important location on ancient sea trading routes.
The Bahrain pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Bahrain marks its national day on Thursday, September 18, at the Expo National Day Hall.
(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)