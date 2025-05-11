Baltic Pavilion (Latvia and Lithuania)

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Guideto Japan

A look at the Baltic pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Sharing the Beauty of Baltic Forests

Latvia and Lithuania are cooperating in this pavilion to introduce the diverse natural beauty of the Baltic region and its shared cultural heritage.

The Wall of the Future, one of the interactive displays within its spatial arts inside, briefly displays visitor messages written on its touchscreen. The porcini-inspired mascot, Barabi-chan, helps show off the beauty of the region’s rich forests.

The Baltic pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Latvia marks its national day on Tuesday, May 20, and Lithuania marks its national day on Sunday, July 6, at the Expo National Day Hall.

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)