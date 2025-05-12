Hungary Pavilion: Immersive Experience: One World, One Soul

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the Hungarian pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Folk Music and Live Performances on an Immersive Stage

This pavilion, in a wide green space echoing Hungary’s sweeping plain, makes an immediate impression. The building in front has over 30,000 thin strips fluttering in the breeze like leaves.

At the back of the area is the Immersive Dome, designed to look like a pile of fallen leaves. Inside, it hosts live performances of folk music to transport visitors to a Hungarian farming village. At the restaurant and bar, visitors can try bistro delicacies like Hortobágy-style meat crepes or fröccs, a drink of wine mixed with soda water.

The Hungarian pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Hungary marks its national day on Saturday, May 24, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The Hungarian pavilion uses materials inspired by respect for nature and cultural heritage. (© Nippon.com)



The exterior of the Hungarian pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)