Philippines Pavilion: Nature, Culture, and Community—Woven Together for a Better Future

A look at the Philippine pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

A Vibrant Culture Woven by Diverse Peoples

This pavilion uses the theme “Nature, Culture, and Community—Woven Together for a Better Future.” The outside uses a rattan-like pattern set with 212 traditionally hand-woven tapestry panels set on the sides. It all serves to display the spiritual links of the nation’s diverse ethnic and cultural communities, spread across more than 7,000 islands.

Inside, the immersive Art Forest displays textiles from various regions, and live performances offer a look at traditional dances and crafts.

The Philippine pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) The Philippines marks its national day on Saturday, June 7, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The entrance of the Philippines pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



Traditional weaving features on the walls of the Philippine pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)