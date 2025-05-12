France Pavilion: A Hymn to Love

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the French pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Globally Known Brands in a Contest of Beauty

The French pavilion takes the form of a stage, with the theme of “A Hymn to Love.” The exhibits inside feature the work of globally known fashion houses, showing off craft skill and love for Japanese culture.

Regular exhibits include an artistic space created by 85 trunks from Louis Vuitton, while Dior is showing Bar suits lined in red, white and blue like the tricolored French flag and 3D-printed perfume bottles.

Celine is hosting a temporary exhibit featuring lacquer-ware artworks by Wajima -based artist collective Hikojū Makie. Chaumet has a deeply immersive digital art exhibit, although it is the statues by Rodin placed nonchalantly alongside the high-tech displays that catch the eye.

Drinks giant Moët Hennessy has a hand in the attached bistro menu, while the rooftop garden offers a moment of respite among the flowers.

The French pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) France marks its national day on Saturday, September 13, at the Expo National Day Hall.



A display of trunks by Louis Vuitton. (© Nippon.com)



Blue, white, and red Bar suits by Dior. (© Nippon.com)



An exhibit links Mont-Saint-Michel and a Japanese torii with a sacred rope. (© Nippon.com)



The outside of the French pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)