Bulgaria Pavilion: Evolving with Nature

A look at the Bulgarian pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Toward an Ideal Future with Nature

Bulgaria introduced yogurt to Japan at the 1970 World Expo in Osaka, and now their mascot, Lacto-chan, is modeled on the Lactobacillus bulgaricus bacteria essential to making it, while the interior decorations evoke intestinal flora.

The pavilion offers a space to learn about the theme “Evolving with nature to save lives and shape a sustainable world” and where people’s visions and dreams gather. The interactive exhibits offer immersive experiences of expansive nature and the microscopic world of bacteria.

The Bulgaria pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Bulgaria marks its national day on Sunday, May 18, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The interior of the Bulgarian pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)