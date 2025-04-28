Poland Pavilion: Heritage that Drives the Future

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Guideto Japan

A look at the Poland pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Immersed in the Sound of the Piano

The impressive timber exterior, which employs the traditional Japanese kigumi kōhō wood-joining technique, is shaped like spreading waves, expressing creativity and innovation and resembling a DNA helix. Spatial art exhibits leveraging AI provide an experience of the creativity of Poles.

Recitals of pieces by the pioneering Polish piano composer Frédéric Chopin will be held in the pavilion concert room. Headphones are available outside the building to savor the sound during your visit, and more music events are planned elsewhere at the Expo site.

The Polish pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Poland marks its national day on Wednesday, October 1, at the Expo National Day Hall.



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)