Belgium Pavilion: Water

A look at the Belgian pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Focusing on Latest Medical and Health Technology

With a theme of “human rebirth,” this pavilion represents fundamental elements of life: water and cells. The design has three layers each dedicated to one of the three states of water—liquid, solid, and gas—and also representing the nation’s three major regions.

Inside the hall are exhibitions introducing the nation’s emphasis on the fields of life science and healthcare with cutting edge technology using AI and robots.

The rooftop terrace has a restaurant where guests can enjoy chocolate, waffles, and beer with a view of the stage and the Expo site.

The Belgian pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. Belgium marks its national day on Sunday, September 14, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The exterior of the Belgian pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



The Belgian pavilion illuminated at night. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)