Malaysia Pavilion: Weaving a Future in Harmony

A look at the Malaysia pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Japanese Bamboo and Traditional Malaysian Motifs

For this facility, the architect Kuma Kengo created a design based on Malaysia’s intricately patterned songket textiles. The pavilion exterior uses 5,000 bamboo plants from Japan, and the interior uses 500 from Malaysia, re-creating an exquisite bamboo forest. When illuminated at night, the external ribbon patterns create a shimmering illusion of gold and silver threads.

Pavilion exhibits provide natural and cultural experiences, accompanied by demonstrations of traditional crafts, and an area to try on a diversity of folk dress. Halal-certified Malay cuisine is also on offer.

The Malaysian pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Malaysia marks its national day on Monday, September 8, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The Malaysia Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)