Monaco Pavilion: Take Care of Wonder

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Guideto Japan

A look at the Monaco pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

A Calming Garden Setting Complete with Fine Wines

Tiny, beautiful Monaco, 20% of which consists of parks and gardens, has created a pavilion inspired by Mediterranean and Japanese garden spaces. Exhibits replace trunks and branches of plants with metallic structures, while a cylindrical visual space offers an immersive experience for “underwater” exploration to boost environmental awareness.

At a viewing terrace, a master sommelier will serve grands crus wines and cognacs from the wine cellar of the renowned Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo. It promises to deliver a taste of luxury.

The Monaco pavilion is located in the Connecting Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Monaco marks its national day on Saturday, June 28, at the Expo National Day Hall.



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)