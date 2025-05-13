Jordan Pavilion: Weaving Possibilities

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Admire 360º Views from Red Desert Sands

The pavilion introduces Jordan’s history and culture, with the theme “Weaving Possibilities.”

The main exhibition room is a circular visual space enclosed in cedar from the Nara Prefecture village of Kamikitayama. Twenty-two tons of sand were shipped from the Wadi Rum Protected Area, the desert setting where Lawrence of Arabia and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker were filmed. Visitors can sit on the sand to enjoy a 360-degree journey through Jordan’s history from Mesopotamian times.

The Jordan pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) The Jordan marks its national day on Wednesday, May 7, at the Expo National Day Hall.

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)