Luxembourg Pavilion: Doki Doki—The Luxembourg Heartbeat

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Guideto Japan

A look at the Luxembourg pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

A Thrilling Immersive Experience and Exciting Sweets

The Luxembourg pavilion’s theme is “Doki Doki—The Luxembourg Heartbeat,” borrowing a Japanese word for excitement. It will share a vision of a sustainable, recycling oriented society, while providing experiences to get your heart racing.

The box-shaped pavilion consists of 13 sections standing under a white awning. Its design is conscious of the circular economy, and after the Expo the pavilion will be relocated to the city of Katano, Osaka, to function as a child-raising support facility. Inside, virtual reality, 3D-scanning, and other forms of digital technology are employed to teleport visitors on an enjoyable exploration of the natural environment and lifestyles of Luxembourg.

There will also be traditional fare available, as well as sweet creations, changing monthly, by a leading pâtissier.

The Luxembourg pavilion is located in the Connecting Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Luxembourg marks its national day on Friday, May 30, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The Luxembourg Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)