Japan Pavilion: Between Lives

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Guideto Japan

A look at the Japan pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

You Are Part of the Environment

The theme of the Japan Pavilion is “Between Lives,” and its circular structure expresses the “cycle of life.” It is comprised of arcs of innumerable timber planks arranged to allow glimpses of the interior, creating an airy environment.

There are three exhibition zones within the pavilion: “From water to materials,” “From materials to products,” and “From waste to water.” A circuit of the exhibits gives a sense of the warmth of wood and the joy of a world harmoniously interwoven with nature, whereby visitors can experience being a part of the environment themselves.

The Japan pavilion is located in the East Gate zone. (See the official map for details.) Japan marks its national day on Thursday, July 3, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The Japan Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)