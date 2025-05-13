Women’s Pavilion: When Women Thrive, Humanity Thrives

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Guideto Japan

A look at the Women’s pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

“When Women Thrive, Humanity Thrives”

The Women’s Pavilion, in collaboration with Cartier, will host exhibits by Japan’s Cabinet Office; the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry; the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition; and the French luxury jeweler. The white paneled façade was previously used for the Japan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and harmonizes with a lush entrance garden.

The ground floor of the two-story pavilion was designed by contemporary British artist Es Devlin and incorporates an immersive audio experience. The upper floor “Wa space” will host talks, panel discussions, and other events.

The Women’s Pavilion is located in the East Gate zone. (See the official map for details.)



The Women’s Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)