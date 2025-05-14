Osaka Healthcare Pavilion: “Nest for Reborn”

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Sharing Osaka’s Future Potential with the World

Osaka Prefecture and Osaka City, the home of the Expo, will introduce cutting edge healthcare and medical technology, under the theme “Reborn.” Water circulating from the pavilion roof, inspired by a bird nest, creates a space where visitors coexist with the environment.

Exhibits are spread over seven zones, including “Reborn Experience Route,” where you can meet your future self 25 years from now, “Monster Hunter Bridge,” with a 360-degree visual, aural, and motion-based experience of the popular computer game, and others designed to impart a sense of Osaka’s future potential.

The Osaka Healthcare Pavilion is located in the East Gate zone.



The Osaka Healthcare Pavilion.



(© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)