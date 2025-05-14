Kansai Pavilion: The Brilliance of Kansai’s Rich History and Its Present Day

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Guideto Japan

A look at the Kansai pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Jam-packed with Kansai’s Allure

The Kansai Pavilion, adjacent to the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion, is supported by the Union of Kansai Governments. Nine prefectures—Kyoto, Shiga, Hyōgo, Nara, Wakayama, Tottori, Tokushima, Fukui, and Mie—will exhibit under the theme, “The Brilliance of Kansai’s Rich History and Its Present Day.” Together with Osaka, they each share alluring aspects of Kansai.

Inside the pavilion, each prefecture has its own exhibition space, linked together by the “Center Circle” with a 12-meter-high atrium. Exhibits focus on history, culture, industry, and tourist sights, including “Fukui Zone: Kingdom of Dinosaurs,” “Wakayama Zone: The Spiritual Land,” and “Shiga Zone: Mother Lake,” which highlights coexistence with Lake Biwa.

The Kansai Pavilion is located in the East Gate zone. (See the official map for details.)



The Kansai Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)