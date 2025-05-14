NTT Pavilion: Parallel Travel

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the NTT pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

A Look at Communication Tech for Tomorrow

This pavilion allows you to travel through time and space, with the theme “parallel travel.” It is organized by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), Japan’s largest telecommunications operator. The pavilion building has a threadlike covering that shakes in the wind and is also moved by the smiles of visitors, using AI analysis. Thus, it is designed to reflect the excitement of the crowd.

The exhibit highlights IOWN, next-generation communications infrastructure that NTT aims to implement in 2030. Advanced technology will allow visitors to experience not only sound and vision, but even the sense of distant locations and people.

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)