Electric Power Pavilion: Eggs of Possibilities

A look at the Electric Power pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

The Future of Energy in an Eggshell

The silver pavilion dome, designed around the concept “Eggs of Possibilities,” changes its appearance according to the time and weather conditions. It represents the harnessing of diverse possibilities of energy to shape the future.

Visitors will carry egg-shaped devices that glow in different colors. Placing these at the various booths will launch games and videos that explore energy, which the eggs will respond to with light and vibrations. Experiences that produce movement, sound, and light from everyone will bring together energy possibilities that will “pioneer a brighter future.”

The Electric Power Pavilion is located in the East Gate zone.



