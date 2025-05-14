Sumitomo Pavilion: Toward a Future from the Forest

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the Sumitomo pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Shaping the Future Through Encounters with Nature

The Osaka-based Sumitomo Group, which boasts a 400-year history, has created a pavilion with the slogan “Toward a future from the forest.” The impressive timber roof was inspired by the ridgeline of the Besshi Copper Mines, in Ehime Prefecture, to which the business traces its roots.

Exhibits leveraging digital technology include “Unknown Forest, Stories Waiting to be Discovered,” and “Plant a Tree.” Through encounters with forests and nature, visitors can discover a range of ideas for shaping the future.

The Sumitomo Pavilion is located in the East Gate zone. (See the official map for details.)



The Sumitomo Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)