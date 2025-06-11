Panasonic Group Pavilion: The Land of Nomo

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the Panasonic Group pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Unlock Your Unknown Potential

Electronics giant Panasonic has built its pavilion using iron, copper, and glass recycled from electronic goods, with exhibits that promise to rouse children’s senses.

“The Land of Nomo” is an incredible world that reflects the hearts and minds of every child. Each one will become the protagonist embarking on an adventure in a world inhabited by living creatures and other natural things. Technologies using light, sound, and wind stimulate the five senses, based on analysis of Panasonic’s many years of research aimed at understanding people. By unlocking their imagination, visitors will encounter their undiscovered potential.

The Panasonic Pavilion is located in the East Gate Zone. (See the official map for details.)



The Panasonic Group Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)