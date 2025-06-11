Mitsubishi Pavilion: Keeping the World Vibrant

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Guideto Japan

A look at the Mitsubishi pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Billions of Years of Life in Minutes

The concept of the pavilion, which resembles a mothership floating above the ground, is “Keeping the World Vibrant.” Visitors enter through an underground portal to take trip from the mysterious deep ocean into distant outer space.

The key feature, “Journey to Life,” travels over 75 million kilometers, condensing the story of over 4 billion years of life on Earth into a 9-minute video, shown on a giant screen. It aims to provide a time and place for each visitor to envision the future of life.

The Mitsubishi pavilion is located in the East Gate Zone. (See the official map for details.)



The Mitsubishi Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)