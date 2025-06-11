Yoshimoto Pavilion: Expanding New Possibilities of Laughter

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the Yoshimoto pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Connecting the World with Laughter

Named Waraii Myraii, a playful take on Japanese words meaning “laughter and the future,” this is a pavilion by entertainment conglomerate Yoshimoto Kōgyō Holdings, parent company of Japan’s leading comedy talent agency. The entrance is under an enormous smiling sphere. Inside the pavilion, stand-up comedy, skits and other entertainment are presented in the main plaza.

Based on the concept of expanding the potential of comedy, the pavilion hosts three daily comedy shows along with street performance and traditional bon-odori dancing. Many popular Japanese comedians are scheduled to appear, along with nonverbal performances, with the aim of transcending language and culture to connect people through laughter.

The Yoshimoto pavilion is located in the West Gate Zone. (See the official map for details.)



The smiling, spherical character “Tamā” at Yoshimoto Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



The Ashita Square in front of the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)