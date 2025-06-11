Pasona Natureverse: Thank You, Life

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the Pasona Natureverse at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Thanks that Echo Around the World

The helix-shaped pavilion resembles an ancient ammonite, as a motif of life. Popular cartoon character Astro Boy, who acts as a navigator for visitors, sits atop the tip of the ammonite, pointing in the direction of Awaji Island, Hyōgo, where Pasona is headquartered.

The pavilion’s concept is “Thank You, Life,” with exhibits spread over three zones: Body, Mind/Bonds, and History of Life. “Tree of Life Evolution” is an exhibit expressing the potential of humans, the magnificence of nature, and the dynamics of evolution. An unmissable exhibit in the Body Zone features a real, beating heart crafted from induced pluripotent stem cells.

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)