Blue Ocean Dome: Revitalization of the Ocean

A look at the Blue Ocean Dome at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Focused on Revitalization of the Ocean

This pavilion, produced by the nonprofit corporation Zeri Japan, seeks to educate visitors about the sustainable use of marine resources and protection of marine ecosystems. The long-term goal is the realization of the Osaka Blue Ocean Vision, which aims to reduce marine plastic waste to zero by 2050.

Dome A, “Circulation,” featuring a water display created using superhydrophobic paint, calls us to reexamine water as a substance. A high-definition LED screen in Dome B, “Ocean,” shows a powerful video that takes visitors into the oceanic world. Dome C, “Wisdom,” introduces efforts by various individuals tackling issues faced by humanity today.

The Blue Ocean Dome is located in the West Gate Zone. (See the official map for details.)



