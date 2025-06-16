Gundam Next Future Pavilion: A Possibility for the Near Future

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the Gundam Next Future pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Imagining the Future Through the World of Gundam

This pavilion explores new possibilities for the future through the lens of the popular anime series Mobile Suit Gundam, showcasing life in space and undiscovered scientific technologies. At the entrance, a life-sized Gundam statue, approximately 17 meters tall, welcomes visitors.

The indoor video experience is set in the year 2150. Departing from the Expo site in Yumeshima, visitors embark on a tour of a massive space station. As mobile suits used for peaceful purposes appear one after another in outer space, the story unfolds with an unexpected turn of events. The immersive experience is enhanced by a massive screen 18 meters across and 8 meters high, as well as floor vibrations that draw viewers deeper into the Gundam world.

Gundam Next Future is located in the West Gate Zone. (See the official map for details.)



The Gundam Next Future pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)