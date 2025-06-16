Tech World: Mountains of the Heart

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Cutting-Edge Taiwanese Technology Stimulates the “Six Senses”

The Tech World pavilion, organized by the exhibitor Tamayama Digital Tech, showcases the latest technological innovations from Taiwan. The building’s design, inspired by Taiwan’s majestic mountains, is based on the concept of a mountain of the heart, soul, and mind.

Inside, three themed theaters, designed around the themes of Life, Nature, and Future, along with exhibits that combine AI technology and 3D visuals, stimulate not only the five conventional senses but also the “sixth sense” of emotional sensitivity. The pavilion expresses the cultural allure of Taiwan and the power of its innovative technology.

Tech World is located in the West Gate Zone. (See the official map for details.)



The Tech World pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)