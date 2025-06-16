Gas Pavilion Obake Wonderland: Bakero—Shape Our Future!

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the Gas Pavilion Obake Wonderland at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Transform into a Ghost to Experience the Future

This pavilion, organized by the Japan Gas Association, is dedicated to realizing a carbon-neutral society, with the concept of “Bakero (Transform)—Shape Our Future!” Visitors wear cross-reality (XR) goggles that transform them into obake, or ghosts.

In the realm of obake, where all wishes come true, your awareness and action will change, and our world will transform into the way we want it. Panel exhibits introduce e-methane, the mains gas of the future, along with the latest energy technologies.

The Gas Pavilion is located in the West Gate Zone. (See the official map for details.)



The Gas Pavilion Obake Wonderland. (© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)

