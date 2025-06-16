Iida Group x Osaka Metropolitan University Joint Pavilion: Futuristic Housing and Community Planning

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Guideto Japan

A look at the joint pavilion by the Iida Group and Osaka Metropolitan University at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

An Exterior Executed in Stunning Textiles

This pavilion has been jointly organized by the home developer Iida Group and Osaka Metropolitan University. It is entirely covered in specially processed Nishijin brocade fabric from Kyoto, expressing a fusion of the future with tradition. Exhibits present “futuristic housing” and “community planning” for healthy and comfortable living, with technologies such as artificial photosynthesis, which utilizes carbon dioxide to produce energy.

The showpiece is a futuristic “Wellness Smart City,” located in the center of the pavilion. An oval-shaped diorama, measuring 15 x 24 meters, will help visitors to imagine life in the future society.

The Iida Group/OMU joint pavilion is located in the West Gate Zone. (See the official map for details.)



The joint pavilion by Iida Group and Osaka Metropolitan University. (© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)