A look at the ORA Gaishoku Pavilion, “Utage,” at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

During the Edo period (1603–1868), Osaka was nicknamed the “greatest kitchen under heaven.” At this pavilion, ORA, the Osaka Restaurant Management Association, is proposing a new concept of dining out. On the first floor of the pavilion, popular restaurant chains and renowned confectionery makers offer Expo-exclusive products, with the theme of “the future of dining imagined by the food service industry.” Other booths serve beverages including sake. The second floor allows visitors to learn the inner workings of the industry with an experiential program of the technologies and ingenuity of producers.

The ORA Gaishoku Pavilion is located in the West Gate Zone. (See the official map for details.)



