Romania Pavilion: The Romanian Magic Box

A look at the Romania pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Magical World Unfolds in a Box

Known in the Middle Ages as Eastern Europe’s “Land of Witches,” Romania has crafted a pavilion with the theme “Romanian Magic Box.” Throughout the pavilion, visitors are greeted with a hologram of the mascot pelican Haru, meaning “spring” in Japanese, who welcomes them to a dazzling exploration of Romania.

Installations, projections, concerts, and culinary experiences introduce people to the country’s natural wonders, arts, crafts, and foods. Enjoy the “Land of Tomorrow,” as Romania advances while observing past traditions.

The Romanian pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Romania marks its national day on Thursday, June 26, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The Romania Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)