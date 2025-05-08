Egypt Pavilion: Legacy Empowering Future

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

The Egypt Pavilion at the Osaka Expo looks back at the country’s remarkable history and forward to the future.

Past to Future

At this pavilion, dramatic footage projected around the walls of the exhibition introduces the magnificent history of the country, from the ancient sites and treasures to the planned relocation of Cairo to the New Administrative Capital, along with the Suez Canal Economic Zone and renewable energy initiatives.

A wealth of tourist information is also available for visitors, including about the newly opened Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza. They can experience an Egypt that is powering its way toward the future, while maintaining its legacy of rich traditional culture.

The Egypt pavilion is located in the Connecting Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Egypt marks its national day on Wednesday, July 23, at the Expo National Day Hall.



