Peru Pavilion: Infinite Possibilities

A look at the Peru Pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

The Romance of Ancient Civilizations and Intoxicating Cuisine

Peru is famous for the ruined “city in the sky” Machu Picchu and the massive ancient geoglyphs, the Nazca Lines. For its pavilion, Peru chose the theme of “Infinite Possibilities.” Upon entering the pavilion, visitors are overwhelmed with natural landscapes of the Andes and the Amazon River, together with the mysteries of Peru’s ancient ruins.

In recent years, Peru’s cuisine has been in the spotlight. During the Expo, you can enjoy a treat, with 400 servings of exquisite Peruvian food available daily. Three dishes are offered, changing each month, which will certainly attract repeat visitors. Gastronomic delights such as causa limeña, a salad made with mashed bright yellow potatoes, and ceviche, seafood marinated in citrus and spices, are sure to satisfy.

Watching traditional dance while sipping a cocktail made with fragrant and refreshing pisco, a spirit made from the oldest known cultivated grapes on the American continent, will take you on a journey across the Pacific Ocean.

During the first period of the Expo (until July 12), the pavilion features the Lord of Sipan exhibition, showcasing gold and silver burial accessories found in pyramids in the desert region of the village of Sipan in northern Peru. In the latter half of the Expo, from July 13, it will focus on the mysteries of the Nazca culture.

The Peru pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map or details.) Peru marks its national day on Saturday, August 9, at the Expo National Day Hall.

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)