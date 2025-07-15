Cambodia Pavilion: Saving Lives

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the Cambodia pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Experience the Miraculous Kingdom with a Model of Angkor Wat and the Dance of Heavenly Nymphs

Cambodia is well-known for the Angkor Wat archaeological ruins, a twelfth century Hindu holy site registered as UNESCO World Heritage. Traditional arts such as dance and shadow puppetry, which originated in the ninth century Khmer court, are also registered by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Cambodia pavilion is inspired by the ruins of Koh Ker, comprising around 30 temples, in its presentation of one of Asia’s preeminent cultural tourist destinations. Displays include a model of the exterior of Angkor Wat, a reproduction of the cloister relief of the Hindu creation legend Samudra Manthana (“Churning of the Ocean”), and performances of the classical Apsara Dance, which presents Hindu mythology. The elegant, delicate movements and dazzling costumes of this Dance of Heavenly Nymphs will entrance the audience.

A broad, golden rice field in front of a display of cultural assets represents the fertile Mekong River basin, drawing attention to Cambodia’s agricultural wealth. Heavily laden ears of rice symbolize the Miraculous Kingdom’s preservation of tradition and nature for over 1,000 years in order to express the pavilion theme of “Saving Lives.“

The Cambodia pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. ( See the official map for details.) Cambodia marks its national day on Saturday, July 5, at the Expo National Day Hall.

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)